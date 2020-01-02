Macon totaled eight points (2-8 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, three assists and one steal in Tuesday's loss against the Blue.

Macon struggled to get things going offensively Tuesday, finishing with 25 percent overall shooting while missing both three-point attempts. The Arkansas product is currently posting 19.1 points, 5.1 assists and 4.5 rebounds over 15 starts in the G League this year.