Daryl Macon: Waived by Heat
Macon was waived by the Heat on Wednesday.
This move frees up a roster spot for Gabe Vincent, who was signed to a two-way deal in a corresponding move. Macon appeared in just four games for the Heat before getting cut loose, tallying a combined three points and one assist across 14 minutes. Across 15 games in the G League, he's averaging 19.1 points, 5.1 assists and 4.5 rebounds.
