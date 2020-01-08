Macon was waived by the Heat on Wednesday.

This move frees up a roster spot for Gabe Vincent, who was signed to a two-way deal in a corresponding move. Macon appeared in just four games for the Heat before getting cut loose, tallying a combined three points and one assist across 14 minutes. Across 15 games in the G League, he's averaging 19.1 points, 5.1 assists and 4.5 rebounds.