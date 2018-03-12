Demetrius Jackson: First double-double in win
Jackson accounted for 11 points (4-15 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 10 assists, five rebounds and three steals during Sunday's 123-115 victory over Long Island.
The former Notre Dame guard shot the ball very poorly Sunday, shooting only 26.7 percent from the floor but was still able to somehow muster his first double-double this season. Currently, Jackson is averaging 13.9 points and 4.2 assists for the 87ers.
