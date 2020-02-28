Demetrius Jackson: Removed from team
Jackson was removed from the South Bay Lakers on Thursday.
In only four games with the South Bay Lakers this season, Jackson averaged 10 points, 5.5 assists and one rebound per game. Jackson will now look to find opportunity elsewhere.
