76ers' Demetrius Jackson: Recalled from G League
Jackson was recalled from the G League on Wednesday, Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Jackson has yet to play in the NBA, spending almost all of his time in the G League. Still, he'll be available for Wednesday's game against the Pelicans.
