Demetrius Jackson: Released by 76ers
Jackson will be released by the 76ers, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.
Jackson was on a two-way deal with Philadelphia, and after his release, he will sign with a team in China. He saw action in just six games, averaging 6.5 minutes per appearance.
