Demetrius Jackson: Waived by Lakers
Jackson was waived by the Lakers on Monday, Mike Bresnahan of Spectrum SportsNet reports.
Jackson, who signed an Exhibit 10 deal with the Lakers over summer, averaged 6.5 points, 3.3 assists and 2.5 steals across six preseason games. He should join the team's G League affiliate, the South Bay Lakers.
