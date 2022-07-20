Schroder (shoulder) is included on Germany's 16-man preliminary roster for the FIBA EuroBasket 2022 tournament.

Schroder is back to full health after a sore shoulder kept him sidelined for the Rockets' final seven games of season. The veteran point guard has already been healthy for a while, as he notably poured in a national team-record 38 points for Germany in its win over Poland in qualifying play earlier this month. Currently a free agent, the 28-year-old Schroder may wait until after the FIBA tournament to work out a contract with an NBA team.