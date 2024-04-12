Schroder (Achilles) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Knicks, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.
Schroder will miss his first game since Feb. 8, marking only his second absence of the season. It's unclear if the veteran will play in Brooklyn's regular-season finale against the 76ers on Sunday.
