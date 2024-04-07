Schroder registered 24 points (8-10 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 7-8 FT), five rebounds and six assists over 36 minutes during Saturday's 113-103 win over the Pistons.

Schroder was impressive both as a scorer and playmaker, though his efficiency from the field certainly stood out -- he missed just two shots even though he entered this game shooting 43.6 percent. Schroder is ending the campaign on a strong note, putting up 19 or more points in four of his last seven appearances.