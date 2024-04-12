Schroder is questionable for Friday's game against the Knicks due to right Achilles soreness, Kristian Winfield of the New York Daily News reports.

Schroder is a late addition to the injury report. He's appeared in 29 straight games, averaging 14.6 points, 6.0 assists and 3.5 rebounds in 32.0 minutes per game. If Schroder is sidelined, Jacob Gilyard, Jalen Wilson and Lonnie Walker would all be candidates for increased roles.