Schroder (Achilles) is available for Sunday's matchup with the Kings.
Right Achilles tendinitis led to Schroder drawing a questionable tag heading into Sunday's game, but he is apparently feeling good enough to give it a go. Barring any setbacks, look for the veteran to take on his usual responsibilities at point guard for Brooklyn.
