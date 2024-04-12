Schroder (Achilles) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Knicks and Sunday's game in Philadelphia, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.

Schroder missed only one game this season to this point, which came after he was traded from Toronto to Brooklyn at the deadline. As a Net, the veteran guard averaged 14.6 points, 6.0 assists and 3.5 rebounds in 32.0 minutes per game. Schroder has one year remaining on his current deal, which he signed with the Raptors ahead of the 2023-24 campaign.