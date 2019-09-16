Devin Harris: Mulling NBA opportunities

Harris said he's considering "several NBA options" for the 2019-20 season, the Dallas Morning News reports.

Interestingly, Dallas is not one of the teams showing interest in Harris, and at this point it's unclear if the 36-year-old will return to the league next season. Harris noted that he's "enjoying fatherhood," and he said he'll only return if "the right opportunity" arises. The Wisconsin product appeared in 68 games for the Mavs last season, averaging 6.3 points and 1.8 assists in just under 16 minutes per contest.