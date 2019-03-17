Mavericks' Devin Harris: Likely to play Saturday
Harris was upgraded to probable for Saturday's game against the Cavaliers.
Harris was limited to nine minutes during Thursday's loss to the Nuggets but appears on track to play Saturday. The veteran guard is averaging 6.1 points, 1.5 rebounds and 1.4 assists over 15.1 minutes this season.
More News
-
Mavericks' Devin Harris: Questionable for Saturday•
-
Mavericks' Devin Harris: Plays 16 minutes in Saturday's loss•
-
Mavericks' Devin Harris: Solid off bench•
-
Mavericks' Devin Harris: Scores nine points in 11 minutes•
-
Mavericks' Devin Harris: Removed from injury report•
-
Mavericks' Devin Harris: Out Saturday•
-
Week 23 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 22 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 22 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.
-
Fantasy basketball, Week 22 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 22 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 21 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...