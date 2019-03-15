Mavericks' Devin Harris: Questionable for Saturday

Harris is listed as questionable for Saturday's game against the Cavaliers a left ankle sprain, Brad Townsend of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Harris played just nine minutes in Thursday's loss to the Nuggets, and he appears to have emerged with a sprained left ankle. It's unclear how severe it is, but more on Harris' status should be revealed by Saturday afternoon.

