Mavericks' Devin Harris: Questionable for Saturday
Harris is listed as questionable for Saturday's game against the Cavaliers a left ankle sprain, Brad Townsend of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Harris played just nine minutes in Thursday's loss to the Nuggets, and he appears to have emerged with a sprained left ankle. It's unclear how severe it is, but more on Harris' status should be revealed by Saturday afternoon.
More News
-
Mavericks' Devin Harris: Plays 16 minutes in Saturday's loss•
-
Mavericks' Devin Harris: Solid off bench•
-
Mavericks' Devin Harris: Scores nine points in 11 minutes•
-
Mavericks' Devin Harris: Removed from injury report•
-
Mavericks' Devin Harris: Out Saturday•
-
Mavericks' Devin Harris: Questionable with back tightness•
-
Week 22 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 22 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.
-
Fantasy basketball, Week 22 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 22 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 21 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 21 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.