Mavericks' Devin Harris: Starting Tuesday
Harris will start at shooting guard Tuesday against the Suns, Bobby Karalla of the Mavericks' official site reports.
Harris will draw his first start of the season in what will be the Mavs' final home game of the year. Since March, he's averaging 5.8 points, 2.6 assists and 1.8 rebounds in 16.2 minutes.
