Robinson logged 18 points (7-12 FG, 2-4 FT), 12 rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block over 28 minutes in Monday's 116-111 loss to the Austin Spurs.

Robinson has been heavily involved for the Mad Ants to begin the G League season, and he's been in the starting lineup for each of the first four games. He led the team on the boards Monday and posted a double-double in the narrow loss to Austin. The 25-year-old is now averaging 14.0 points and 9.5 rebounds over 23.7 minutes per game over the first four contests of the year.