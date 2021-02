Robinson totaled 19 points (6-10 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 3-5 FT), nine rebounds and two blocks over 27 minutes in Wednesday's 125-120 loss to Westchester.

Robinson didn't make any NBA appearances to begin the season, but he was a starter for the BayHawks during the first game of the G League campaign Wednesday. He came within one rebound of posting a double-double against the Knicks and will attempt to build on his results that he had with the 905 last season.