Robinson posted 18 points (5-10 FG, 5-6 FT), 16 rebounds, two assists, two blocks and one assist over 32 minutes in Tuesday's 109-93 loss to Salt Lake City.

Robinson continued to come off the bench Tuesday, but he saw plenty of playing time and recorded yet another double-double in the blowout loss. He's posted double-doubles in three of the last four games and is now averaging 14.5 points and 8.5 rebounds over 25.3 minutes per contest this season.