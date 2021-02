Robinson posted 19 points (9-13 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-3 FT) and five rebounds over 31 minutes in Tuesday's 112-105 loss to the Blue.

Robinson shot 69.2 percent from the floor Tuesday, and he led the Mad Ants on the scoreboard as a result. He's been quite productive in several areas early in the season but was slightly less effective than usual on the boards Tuesday as teammate Oshae Brissett hauled in 18 rebounds. Robinson should continue to be heavily involved for Fort Wayne going forward.