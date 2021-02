Robinson compiled 17 points (7-9 FG, 2-3 FT), 10 rebounds, two steals, one assist and one block over 29 minutes in Saturday's 98-93 win over Iowa.

Robinson came off the bench for the first time this season Saturday, but he still remained heavily involved and helped the Mad Ants secure a win in double overtime. He's now averaging 15.3 points and 8.1 rebounds over 25.4 minutes per game this year.