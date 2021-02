Robinson logged 17 points (8-10 FG, 1-1 3Pt), 15 rebounds and two blocks over 25 minutes in Thursday's 109-95 win over Long Island.

Robinson continued to play a bench role for the Mad Ants on Thursday, but he was highly efficient from the floor while leading the team in rebounds with a strong double-double. The 25-year-old has continued to see significant run for Fort Wayne off the bench.