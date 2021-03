Robinson tallied 15 points (5-6 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 11 rebounds, two steals, two blocks and one assist over 30 minutes in Sunday's 101-98 loss to Lakeland.

Robinson played a bench role Sunday, but he paced the Mad Ants in rebounds and was the only player to record a double-double against the Magic. He's averaging 14.3 points and 7.8 rebounds over 24.7 minutes per game through the first 12 contests of the season.