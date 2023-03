Dotson posted 21 points (8-15 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 10 rebounds, seven assists and two steals across 39 minutes in Monday's win over Lakeland.

Dotson has been a regular double-digit scorer for the Go-Go and has done that in all but one game since the league resumed following the All-Star break. Dotson is averaging 13.8 points per game this season.