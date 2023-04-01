Dotson had 18 points (2-12 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 7-7 FT), five rebounds, four assists and a steal across 43 minutes in Thursday's loss to the Blue Coats.

Dotson failed to deliver the goods when Capital City needed him the most, and he had a rough outing from the field that was only salvaged by his points from the charity stripe. Dotson was one of Capital City's most consistent performers all season long and ends the 2022-23 campaign averaging 14.8 points, 6.3 assists and 4.4 rebounds across 29 appearances.