Dotson racked up 18 points (6-10 FG, 4-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 10 rebounds, seven assists and a steal across 31 minutes in Friday's win over Texas.

Dotson has scored at least 18 points in three of his last four appearances, but he's been more than just a scorer for the Go-Go all season long. He's also posted back-to-back double-doubles for the first time in the campaign and is averaging 14.0 points, 5.9 assists and 4.3 rebounds across 31.0 minutes per game.