Dotson recorded 16 points (6-15 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 0-1 FT), four rebounds and six assists across 41 minutes in Wednesday's overtime loss to Westchester.

Dotson wasn't particularly effective from the field and needed 15 shots to score 16 points, but he still posted a solid stat line. Dotson enters the All-Star break averaging 13.6 points per game.