Dotson had 27 points (12-22 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), six rebounds, six assists and a steal across 36 minutes in Thursday's win over the Herd.

Dotson was one of two Capital City starters that cleared the 25-point mark in this win, with Jay Huff being the other. He's ending the regular season on a strong note by scoring 20-plus points in four of his last six appearances.