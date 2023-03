Dotson had 14 points (4-8 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 5-5 FT), six rebounds, eight assists and a steal across 33 minutes in Friday's win over the Ignite.

Dotson ended just two assists away from a double-double, but he ended up posting a solid stat line across the board thanks to his two-way contributions. He's averaging 13.7 points, 6.0 assists and 3.7 rebounds per game this season.