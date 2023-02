Dotson delivered 22 points (9-13 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds and six assists across 29 minutes off the bench in Monday's win over the Mad Ants.

Dotson was one of three Go-Go players that cleared the 20-point mark, and he was extremely efficient from the field while also delivering solid passing numbers. He's averaging 13.6 points per game while shooting 54.7 percent from the field across 15 outings this season.