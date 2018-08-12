Devon Hall: Signs with Australian club
Hall recently signed a contract with Cairns Taipans of the Australian National Basketball League, Erik Horne of the Oklahoman reports.
Hall was selected by the Thunder with the 53rd overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft, but will now head overseas for a year of seasoning considering the team already sits at 15 guaranteed contracts. Oklahoma City still owns Hall's rights and there's a chance he looks to return to the United States and compete for a roster spot next summer. In his senior season with Virginia, Hall averaged 11.7 points, 4.2 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game, while knocking down an impressive 43 percent of his three-pointers.
