Devon Hall: Scores 24, drops seven dimes
Hall posted 24 points (10-19 FG, 4-11 3Pt, 0-1 FT), seven assists and two rebounds across 29 minutes during Wednesday's 131-127 G League loss to the Stockton Kings.
Hall hit four of 11 attempts from beyond the arc en route to a team-high 24 points. The 24-year-old continues to let it fly from deep, as he's attempting 6.5 threes a game, hitting at a rate of 35.7 percent. It's unclear when Hall and the Blue will take the floor again, as the G League has been suspended indefinitely due to coronavirus concerns.
