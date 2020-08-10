Hall played two minutes Sunday in the Thunder's 121-103 win over the Wizards, contributing one assist.

After being waived by Oklahoma City in December, Hall re-signed with the club in late June on a two-way deal after Luguentz Dort was upgraded to a standard NBA contract. The 25-year-old hasn't been a regular part of coach Billy Donovan's rotation during the NBA season restart in Orlando, but Hall has appeared in each of the last three games, all of which have been blowouts. The Thunder will be down six players for the second half of a back-to-back set Monday against the Suns, so Hall could be in store for his most significant playing time to date off the bench.