Hall finished with 19 points (4-13 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 7-9 FT), 13 rebounds, five assists and three steals across 34 minutes during Tuesday's 137-118 G League win over the Long Island Nets.

Hall pulled down 13 boards to go along with 19 points for his third double-double of the season. As the Blue enter the All-Star break, the 24-year-old is averaging 14.9 points on 44.4 percent shooting along with 5.9 rebounds and 3.9 assists on the season.