Hall signed a contract Monday with German club Brose Bamberg.

Hall most recently played for the Thunder this summer at the NBA bubble in Orlando, but he became a free agent once his two-way deal expired at the conclusion of the 2019-20 season. The 25-year-old's contract with Brose Bamberg likely includes an opt-out clause that would allow him to pursue a return to the NBA if the right opportunity comes his way.