Devon Hall: Paces team in scoring
Hall collected 20 points (8-14 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, three assists and two steals across 30 minutes during Saturday's 122-107 G League win over the Iowa Wolves.
Hall's shooting has been streaky lately, as he's hit over 50 percent of his field goals during three of his last six games, but in the other three games, he's shot 30 percent or under. On the season, the 24-year-old is averaging 15.2 points on 44.8 percent shooting along with 5.8 rebounds and 4.2 assists over 31.2 minutes.
