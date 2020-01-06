Hall collected 26 points (10-22 FG, 3-10 3Pt, 2-3 FT) while adding seven rebounds, four assists, one steal and one block across 34 minutes during Sunday's 118-111 G League loss to Capital City.

Hall hoisted 22 field-goal attempts in this one, hitting 10 of them for a game-high 26 points. Since rejoining the Blue, the guard is averaging 12.6 points, 6.0 rebounds and 2.9 assists over seven games.