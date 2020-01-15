Devon Hall: Drops 26 points in loss
Hall registered 26 points (10-17 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds, three assists and two steals across 34 minutes of G League action during Saturday's 108-93 loss to the Northern Arizona Suns.
Hall has worked efficiently from the field lately, shooting a combined 21-for-34 over his last three contests. The 24-year-old has continued to collect rebounds at a steady rate, averaging 6.0 per contest. The Blue have relied on his production while fellow guard Luguentz Dort recovers from a knee injury. It's unclear how much time Dort will miss, but Hall may continue to see an uptick in usage until his teammate returns.
