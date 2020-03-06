Play

Deyonta Davis: Another double-double

Davis totaled 16 points (8-13 FG, 0-1 FT), 13 rebounds and one block during Wednesday's loss versus Salt Lake City.

Davis has been a double-double machine for Santa Cruz this season, posting now nine double-doubles over his past ten outings. The Michigan State product is so far recording 11.5 points and 8.2 points per contest this year.

