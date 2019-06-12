Rockets' Deyonta Davis: Claimed by Houston

Davis has been claimed off waivers by the Rockets, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

The three-year center will get another shot with an NBA squad after being cut loose by the Hawks on Monday. Davis averaged 4.0 points and 4.0 rebounds while shooting 68.2 percent from the field in nine games played last year with the Haws.

