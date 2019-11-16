Deyonta Davis: Tallies double-double in win
Davis tallied 14 points (6-9 FG, 1-1 FT), 13 rebounds, one assist and one block in Friday's win over Austin.
Davis was terrific for Santa Cruz on Friday, as the forward lead the team in rebounding while totaling 14 points to mark a double-double in 28 minutes. The Michigan State product in four G League contests so far this year is averaging 7.5 points and 7.5 rebounds in 25.2 minutes per outing.
