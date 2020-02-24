Deyonta Davis: Sixth straight double-double
Davis produced 18 points (6-7 FG, 3-3 FT), 11 rebounds, two assists, two steals and two blocks during Saturday's loss against Stockton.
This was Davis' sixth straight double-double, as the former Michigan State standout has developed into a consistent force in the paint for Santa Cruz this season. Davis is currently averaging 10.8 points and 7.9 rebounds per outing.
