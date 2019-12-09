Deyonta Davis: Double figures once again

Davis totaled 13 points (5-7 FG, 3-4 FT), five rebounds, two blocks and one assist during Friday's win over Long Island.

Though not much of a factor on the glass, Davis once again managed double figures offensively, this time by recording 13 points over 71.4 percent overall shooting. The Michigan State product through 12 starts in the G League is currently averaging 9.8 points, 8.2 rebounds and 1.8 blocks per outing.