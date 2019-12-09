Deyonta Davis: Double figures once again
Davis totaled 13 points (5-7 FG, 3-4 FT), five rebounds, two blocks and one assist during Friday's win over Long Island.
Though not much of a factor on the glass, Davis once again managed double figures offensively, this time by recording 13 points over 71.4 percent overall shooting. The Michigan State product through 12 starts in the G League is currently averaging 9.8 points, 8.2 rebounds and 1.8 blocks per outing.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 8
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 8.
-
Week 8 Fantasy basketball rankings
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 8 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid players from...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Star search
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 7
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 7.
-
Week 7 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Celtics and...