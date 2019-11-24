Deyonta Davis: Flirts with double-double in win
Davis totaled 14 points (5-5 FG, 2-2 FT), nine rebounds, three steals, three bocks and one assist during Saturday's win over the Vipers.
Davis once again flirted with a double-double, as he finished just one rebound shy of accomplishing the feat while also adding many other statistical contributions in 27 minutes of action Saturday. The Michigan State product through seven G League starts is averaging 8.9 points, 7.7 rebounds and 1.6 blocks per outing.
