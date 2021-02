Grantham recorded 12 points (3-9 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, three assists and a steal across 32 minutes off the bench in Wednesday's loss against Long Island.

Grantham was one of five Agua Caliente players that scored in double digits in this contest, but he was far from accurate with his shot. Grantham is averaging 10.7 points per game this season but is trending in the right direction of late -- he has scored in double digits in three of his last four appearances.