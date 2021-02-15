Grantham had 16 points (6-14 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 14 rebounds, four assists and two steals across 36 minutes in Sunday's loss to Delaware.

Grantham might be averaging 10.7 points per game, but those numbers were clearly boosted by Sunday's game. He's been struggling from the field as well, as he is making just 36.1 percent of his shots and 29.4 percent of his three-point attempts, meaning he's likely to regress sooner than later when it comes to his scoring figures. After all, he's posted single-digit scoring tallies in two of his first three appearances to date.