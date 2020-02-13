Donte Grantham: Turns in another double-double
Grantham scored 10 points (4-16 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT), and added thirteen rebounds and four assists in Tuesday's G League loss to Memphis.
The effort marks Grantham's second double-double in his last three games. However, thanks to poor all-around shooting on the part of the 24-year-old, he snapped a three-game streak with at least 15 points.
