Grantham scored 10 points (4-16 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT), and added thirteen rebounds and four assists in Tuesday's G League loss to Memphis.

The effort marks Grantham's second double-double in his last three games. However, thanks to poor all-around shooting on the part of the 24-year-old, he snapped a three-game streak with at least 15 points.