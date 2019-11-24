Grantham totaled 18 points (7-15 FG, 2-4 3PT, 1-1 FT), four assists and three boards over 34 minutes Friday versus Sioux Falls.

Grantham's 18 points marked his fifth-straight game in double figures after starting the season off with only seven points against Northern Arizona. He didn't crash the glass nearly as much Friday as the 27 boards he accumulated in the previous two contests, but Grantham still owns solid averages of 16.5 points and 7.3 boards per game in the early going.