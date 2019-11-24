Donte Grantham: Tallies 18 Friday
Grantham totaled 18 points (7-15 FG, 2-4 3PT, 1-1 FT), four assists and three boards over 34 minutes Friday versus Sioux Falls.
Grantham's 18 points marked his fifth-straight game in double figures after starting the season off with only seven points against Northern Arizona. He didn't crash the glass nearly as much Friday as the 27 boards he accumulated in the previous two contests, but Grantham still owns solid averages of 16.5 points and 7.3 boards per game in the early going.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 6
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 6 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Nuggets,...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Hold or fold
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 5
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 5
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 5 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid three teams...