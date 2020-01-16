Donte Grantham: Nets seven in loss
Grantham scored seven points (3-5 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 0-0 FT) and added five rebounds, three assists and a steal in Tuesday's loss to the Vipers.
Grantham started and played 29 minutes in the contest. Through 23 G League games this season, he is averaging 12 points and 31.4 minutes played with 7.2 rebounds.
